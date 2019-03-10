Around the ECAC: Men’s Hockey to Face Union in Quarterfinal Series

While Cornell men’s hockey was taking some much-needed time off this weekend, the eight lowest seeds in ECAC hockey were battling it out for a chance to play in the conference quarterfinals.

There are eight teams left — the four with byes and the four who advanced — but only half of them can go to Lake Placid to compete for the Whitelaw Cup. With the top eight teams all left standing, No. 2 seed Cornell will play host to seventh-seeded Union next weekend.

Here’s a glimpse at what went down this weekend:

5 Dartmouth over 12 Saint Lawrence in 3 games

Ironically, the Green — the highest-seeded team playing in the first round — were the only home team that needed three games to lock down its trip to the quarterfinals. On Friday, Dartmouth bested SLU by a score of 3-2, but the Saints squeaked out an overtime victory on Saturday to force a decisive rubber match. Ultimately, the Green proved too much for the putrid Saints and skated past them, 8-0, to win the series. Dartmouth heads to Cambridge to take on Harvard in a bout between ECAC travel partners.

6 Yale over 11 Rensselaer in 2 games

The Bulldogs earned a relatively easy sweep over RPI, defeating the Engineers 4-1 and 4-0 on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Yale relied on a different goaltender in each contest, and the two combined to make a total of 49 saves between the two games. Yale will take on Clarkson in Potsdam next week.

7 Union over 10 Colgate in 2 games

Much like Yale, Union handled its visiting opponent in just two games, also earning 4-1 and 4-0 victories on consecutive nights. The Dutchmen relied on six different scorers for its eight goals and Darion Hanson stopped 54 of the 55 shots he faced. The second-lowest remaining seed, Union will have to go through Lynah if it wants a shot at championship weekend in Lake Placid.

8 Brown over 9 Princeton in 2 games

Princeton needed to beat the Bears in Providence if it wanted to make a surprising postseason run similar to the one it made last season, downing top-seeded Cornell and Clarkson to ultimately win the 2018 Whitelaw Cup. But Brown took care of business on its home ice, winning 3-0 on Friday and 6-5 in triple-overtime — after three Princeton extra-attacker goals in the final minutes of regulation — on Saturday. The Bears’ date next week is the conference’s top seed, Quinnipiac.