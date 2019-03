Seeking its first ECAC championship since 2014, Cornell women’s hockey faces reigning national champion Clarkson at 2 p.m.

With home ice for championship weekend as the No. 1 seed, Cornell downed Princeton in a 3-2 double-overtime thriller on Saturday.

Follow below for live updates as the Red seeks to clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

W. Hockey v. Clarkson – Curated tweets by DailySunSports