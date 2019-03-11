Lucy Dacus to Perform at The Haunt

Lucy Dacus is bringing her sunny voice and canny lyrics to The Haunt this Thursday, accompanied by openers Mal Blum and Fenne Lily.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter-guitarist put out her second album, Historian, just over a year ago, but it was far from sophomoric. Her unique voice and poignant lyrics were radiant and catchy, as well as substantive. She holds no bar on her topics of choice — exposing grief, hurt and courage with earnestness and transparency, but also courage and hopefulness. While her narratives are often somber, I would never call them bleak.

It’s hard to find a reason not to like Dacus’ music, and her live recordings are spectacular.

Dacus has been on the road for this tour since the beginning of February, and spent the back half of last year releasing music and on tour with boygenius. Dacus joined forces with Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers to make up boygenius, and indie fans and publications were immediately hailing the trio as a “supergroup.”

Their six-song eponymous EP backs it up, with artful harmonies and songwriting that just gets better and better the longer you listen. Dacus and boygenius’ biggest fan is perhaps NPR Music, who ranked boygenius their number 12 album of 2018, and Historian number four. They’ve also hosted both Dacus and boygenius for Tiny Desk concerts that put their talent plainly on display.

Dacus’ most recently released song is a cover of “La Vie En Rose,” put out just before Valentine’s Day as part of a series commemorating holidays throughout 2019.

The show starts at 8:00 p.m. with doors opening at seven. Tickets are available online through Ticketfly, and people under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Katie Sims is a junior in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. She can be reached at ksims@cornellsun.com.