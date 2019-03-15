No. 10 Men’s Hockey Surrenders Late Lead to Union to Set Up Must-Win Game 2 of ECAC Quarterfinals

This post will be updated.

After a wild second period that included some prime chances, a near-goal and an overturned goal, Cornell men’s hockey held a one-goal lead.

But despite outplaying No. 7 seed Union for much of the physical contest, No. 2 seed Cornell lost in game one of the best-of-three ECAC quarterfinals, 3-2, setting up a must-win game two on Saturday night or most likely Cornell’s hopes of the NCAA Tournament — and definitely Lake Placid — will be dashed.

Two Union goals in the span of five minutes in the second half of the third period erased Cornell’s one-goal lead and put the Red in the hole in the quarterfinal series, whose winner will advance to the conference semifinals at Lake Placid next weekend.

After controlling play in a scoreless first period, Cornell opened up the second with speed. Junior defenseman Yanni Kaldis was denied by Union netminder Darion Hanson.

Minutes later, sophomore forward Cam Donaldson’s shot made it past Hanson, but just barely stayed out of the net and was cleared aside by a Union defenseman. A video review — the first of three in the period — upheld the no-goal call.

While much of its success this season came from playing with a lead, Cornell was forced to play from behind due to Sebastian Vidmar’s wraparound goal 9:37 into the second. Against a tired Cornell fourth line, he beat Matt Galajda after having his initial shot saved to put the Dutchmen up 1-0.

But Cornell was rewarded for its dominant play with a flukey goal a few minutes later, as senior defenseman Matt Nuttle’s sharp-angle shot made it past Hanson. Cornell got lucky about three minutes later when an apparent Union goal was waved off for goaltender interference.

With 1:02 left in the second, sophomore forward Kyle Betts picked a good time for his first goal of the season, a redirection of classmate Tristan Mullin’s shot that gave the Red a 2-1 lead heading into the second intermission.

Like in the second, Cornell started the third in dominant fashion. Sophomore Brenden Locke’s top line drew a power play just 53 seconds in. Cornell was 0-for-3 on the power play in the loss.

Union captain Cole Maier scored at 10:40 of the third to tie the game at 2-2. 4:47 later, Brett Supinski’s snipe from the point beat Cornell goaltender Matt Galajda and gave the Dutchmen the eventual game-winner.

Game two is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.

Check back later for a full recap.