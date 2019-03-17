THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | March 17th, 2019

New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman addresses questions from the audience after her talk on Monday, during which she described her experiences covering the Trump administration. (Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor)
The University Assembly met at the Physical Sciences Building on Tuesday. (Jing Jiang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Award-winning photographer and peace activist John Noltner brought his photo exhibition to Alice Cook House on Wednesday. The photo series, consisting of portraits of individuals from across the country, sought to promote dialogue and inspire social change. (Jing Jiang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
On Thursday, President Martha E. Pollack spoke to the Student Assembly about the recent college admissions scandal and addressed ongoing concerns regarding mental health and diversity. (Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor)
Cornell Dining served free scoops of ice cream at the Giving Day Celebration at Willard Straight Hall on Thursday. (Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor)
Students relaxed on Libe Slope as temperatures rose above 50 degrees on Friday. (Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor)
Down 3-2 against Union in the third period on Friday, the Cornell men’s hockey bench eagerly awaits a goal that never came. (Ben Parker / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
As the final game in the men’s hockey ECAC quarterfinals drew to an end, fans waved key rings in the air as they chanted, “Warm up the bus!” Cornell came back from a 1-2 deficit to take the game 4-2, securing a spot at the ECAC Championship next weekend.
