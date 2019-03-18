Women’s Lacrosse Bested by No.17 Stony Brook, Ending Winning Streak

Despite only being outscored 3-2 in the second half, a quick start for Stony Brook put an end to Cornell women’s lacrosse’s four-game win streak.

The No.17 Seawolves (4-3, 1-0 American East) scored a little over a minute into the match and Cornell (4-3, 2-0 Ivy) was unable to catch up, ultimately falling to Stony Brook, 14-2.

Stony Brook had a dominating first half, shutting the Red out in the frame while tallying 11 goals.

“We need to be ready to go at the opening whistle,” said Cornell head coach Jenny Graap ’86. “Stony Brook came out firing, and we were back on our heels defensively.”

Both teams struggled to score in the second half until Stony Brook found the back of the net a little under ten minutes in.

Freshman midfielder Genevieve DeWinter then responded with a goal of her own to put the Red on the board for the first time in the match with 19 minutes left to play.

The Seawolves then struck twice more before senior attacker Tomasina Leska scored again for the Red’s second and final goal.

Junior goalkeeper Katie McGahan had another outstanding day for Cornell, tallying 12 saves on the day.

“McGahan had an incredible game in the net for us, particularly in the second half,” Graap said, “but we gave Stony Brook too many free position shots and quality looks at our net in the opening 15 minutes.”

The Red will look to remain undefeated in Ancient Eight play when it heads to Philadelphia to take on the No. 5 Penn Quakers (7-1,1-0 Ivy) this Saturday at 1 p.m.

“We are fortunate to have a full week to prepare for an important Ivy game,” Graap said. “Film evaluation and team meetings are only a part of the post-game analysis. Our players care deeply and our team leaders will set the example by working hard to better their skills.”