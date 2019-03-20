Eric Andre to Perform at Bailey Hall

When the Cornell University Program Board announced that Eric Andre will visit Bailey Hall on March 23, I immediately texted my mom, (foolishly) assuming she had some familiarity with the surrealist comedian. She responded, “Oh, fun! Who is that?”

In case you just woke up from a really long nap under a rock or gave birth to me (hi mom!), Eric Andre is the rootin’-tootin’, straight-shootin’, most-bamboozlin’ dude in the news. In more sensical words, the 35-year-old Andre hosts a “talk show” on the Adult Swim network, aptly called The Eric Andre Show, during which he performs bizarre sketches and generally makes his guests uneasy.

Past guests on the show include rapper T.I. and television personality Lauren Conrad, both of whom walked off the set during their interview. Andre appears to enjoy pushing his guests to their comfort limits, presenting T.I. with a naked male assistant and eating his own vomit in front of Conrad. Here’s hoping he pulls similar stunts this weekend!

I have no idea what to expect during his performance on Saturday, but one can guess it will involve some mixture of black comedy, music and maybe even some healthy servings of ranch dressing.

Andre is most known for the various memes featuring his antics. Such examples include him appearing to shoot co-host Hannibal Burress and the more recent clip of him at the 2016 DNC shaking a fence and hollering, “Let me in!”

If you want to get caught up on Andre’s material before he drops by Cornell, all four seasons of The Eric Andre Show are available on Hulu. You can also follow him on Twitter, @ericandre, and on Instagram, @ericfuckingandre.

The event will be held at Bailey Hall this Saturday, March 23 and starts at 7:00 p.m.

Jeremy Markus is a freshman in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. He currently serves as the assistant arts editor on The Sun’s editorial board. He can be reached at jmarkus@cornellsun.com