Cornell is one win away from its first Whitelaw Cup sine 2010. Standing in its way in the ECAC championship game is Clarkson, which reached the championship game last season before losing to Princeton in overtime.

The Red dominated Brown, 6-0, on Friday night to reach the championship game. In the other semifinal, the Golden Knights beat Harvard, 5-2.

