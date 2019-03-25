Gymnasts Earn Individual, School Records at ECAC Championships

Cornell gymnastics has competed in its final home meet for the 2019 season. Last weekend, the Red hosted the ECAC Championships.

Cornell placed fourth out of the six teams present at the ECAC Championships, scoring 193.300. Temple placed first with 194.750, Yale was second with 194.400 and the University of Pennsylvania was third with 193.925. Cornell edged out fifth-place Brown (192.225) and sixth-place William & Mary (192.025).

“We had some amazing performances,” said associate head coach Melanie Hall. “Beam has been a tough event but we did well. On bars, a fall put us into fourth instead of third. [On] floor we had a fall, which hasn’t happened all season and is uncharacteristic for us.”

Despite an overall faulty performance, the team had two individual champions. Freshman Sara Maughan got first place on vault with her 9.825 score and sophomore Izzy Herczeg earned the individual record for the meet with 9.950 on floor.

“We were at home so it was a good vibe,” Herczeg said. “There was a lot of good energy — I just did what I knew.”

Along with winning the ECAC floor champion title, her score was also good for a personal record and a Cornell record. Herczeg received a 9.900 from one judge and a 10.000 from the other.

“[Receiving a 10 has] only happened to one other person,” Hall said. “Only two people in school history got a ten from a judge.”

The individual invitations for NCAA Regionals come out Monday night, but Hall was unafraid to predict the outcome.

“[Freshman] Donna [Webster] will go on vault, Izzy will go on floor, and it looks like [sophomore] Claire [Haklik] will go on floor,” she said.

In addition to preparing individual performers at the NCAA Regionals, the team also readies for the USAG Collegiate Nationals in mid-April. The Red will focus the rest of its practice time towards training for Nationals.

“Most of the year, we have everybody working all of the events,” Hall said. “At this point in the season, we have everybody really focus on their best events.”

NCAA Regionals are scheduled for April 7, and the USAG Collegiate Nationals will take place the next weekend, April 12-14.

