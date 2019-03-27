‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Ronny Chieng to Perform at Statler Hall

Ronny Chieng, comedian and actor most famed for his performance in Crazy Rich Asians and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, will be coming to campus April 14, the Cornell University Program Board announced.

Malaysian-born Chieng had previously been named one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch. In 2016, he co-created and starred in his own TV comedy pilot, “Ronny Chieng: International Student,” which won Short Film Production of the Year at the 16th Screen Producers Australia Awards, according to the event description.

Chieng’s career in America began in 2015, when he moved to New York City to join The Daily Show as one of its six current correspondents — a position which has served as a career launching pad for high-profile comedians such as Steve Carrell, John Oliver, Ed Helms and Stephen Colbert.

In that role, Chieng gained national attention for a segment lampooning a Fox News feature widely decried as insensitive towards Asian-Americans, according to The Washington Post.

Chieng made the jump to the big screen when he played the role of Eddie Cheng in the 2018 blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians — a romantic comedy that gained widespread attention for being one of the first Hollywood films to feature a majority-Asian cast.

The event will be held in Statler Hall at 7 p.m. and is hosted by the CUPB. Free tickets will be distributed at the Willard Straight Hall Resource Center starting March 27 for members of the Cornell community and March 28 for the general public.