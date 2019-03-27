S.A. Election Results: Joe Anderson ’20 Elected President, Cat Huang ’21 to Be Executive Vice President

After three days of voting, Cornell’s undergraduates elected Joe Anderson ’20 as the next Student Assembly president. Voters also elected Cat Huang ’21, current S.A. transfer representative, as executive vice president, the position currently held by Anderson.

Anderson was elected by an 538-vote margin over the second-place candidate, Trevor Davis ’21, in the second round of voting. In the initial tally, Anderson received 1892 votes, Davis garnered 1515 and John Dominguez ’20 — who was eliminated after the first round — received 1009 first-choice votes.

With Huang’s election to EVP, the voters elected Uche Chukwukere ’21, current LGBTQ+ liaison Representative, and Davis as the two undesignated at-large Student Assembly representatives.

The elections saw a voter turnout of 39.9 percent of undergraduates, a nearly 13 percentage point increase from last year’s voting rate of 27 percent.

This post will be updated.