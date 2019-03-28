Cornell Republicans Invite Trump Campaign Advisor Stephen Moore to Ithaca

Trump campaign advisor and nominee for the Federal Reserve Board Stephen Moore will speak at Cornell University on April 10 at the invitation of Cornell Republicans.

Moore was nominated to serve on the board of the Federal Reserve by President Trump last week in an announcement on Twitter.

“It is my pleasure to announce that @StephenMoore, a very respected Economist, will be nominated to serve on the Fed Board. I have known Steve for a long time – and have no doubt he will be an outstanding choice!” Trump tweeted on March 22.

When in Ithaca, Moore intends to speak on “President Trump’s trade policies and how they have impacted both the U.S. and global economies,” according to the Cornell Republicans’ Facebook post.

“I think that our organization and the campus more broadly can come out of this conversation with a more nuanced understanding of the administration’s economic policy,” Cornell Republicans president Michael Johns ’20 said, as well as “why we are where we are with America’s economic adversaries overseas.”

Moore has continually praised and shaped President Trump’s agenda, The New York Times reported.

“Do the president and I think a lot alike on a lot of things? Absolutely. That’s one of the reasons he picked me to be an economic adviser and be on the Fed, because we share a lot of the same economic philosophy,” Moore told The Times.

The economist was recently accused of owing $75,000 to the Internal Revenue Service, The Guardian says, a claim that was reportedly filed last January. An avid contributor for a variety of publications, Moore wrote that President Trump deserves a Nobel prize in economics in an op-ed in The Washington Times.

Cornell Republicans has a history of inviting and co-hosting conservative speakers including Dick Cheney, Stephen Harper and Jonah Goldberg.

“The Cornell Republicans are bringing Stephen Moore because we believe he can provide an important and unique perspective on the administration’s economic policy,” Johns said.

Moore will present on April 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at G76 Goldwin Smith Hall; a Cornell I.D. card will be required to attend. The event will be first come, first serve.