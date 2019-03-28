‘Good Evening, Hockey Fans’ Episode 12: From Placid With a Vengeance

Well, would you look at that?
Amid a season of adversity, injury and controversy, Cornell men’s hockey is right back where it was a year ago after a season of ease, in the first round of the NCAA tournament. This time, however, it comes off an ECAC Championship loss to Clarkson that stung.
All that, a women’s season recap, Northeastern preview and more are the topics of the newest edition of the “Good Evening, Hockey Fans” podcast, which you can listen to below:
Episode outline:
Intro (0:00)
Championship controversy (2:42)
Recapping a successful women’s season (18:35)
East Regional outlook (26:43)
Listener questions
Will he stay or will Morgan Barron go? (41:11)
Hockey East vs. ECAC (47:36)
Outro (51:38)
