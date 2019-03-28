‘Good Evening, Hockey Fans’ Episode 12: From Placid With a Vengeance

Well, would you look at that?

Amid a season of adversity, injury and controversy, Cornell men’s hockey is right back where it was a year ago after a season of ease, in the first round of the NCAA tournament. This time, however, it comes off an ECAC Championship loss to Clarkson that stung.

All that, a women’s season recap, Northeastern preview and more are the topics of the newest edition of the “Good Evening, Hockey Fans” podcast, which you can listen to below:



https://cornellsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Episode_12_FINAL.mp3

Episode outline:

Intro (0:00)

Championship controversy (2:42)

Recapping a successful women’s season (18:35)

East Regional outlook (26:43)

Listener questions

Will he stay or will Morgan Barron go? (41:11)

Hockey East vs. ECAC (47:36)

Outro (51:38)

Past episodes:

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Episode 6

Episode 7

Episode 8

Episode 9

Episode 10

Episode 11