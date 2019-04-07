Fire Damages Greenhouse, Adjacent Building at Cornell AgriTech Campus in Geneva

This article will be updated.

A fire at Cornell’s Geneva AgriTech campus destroyed a greenhouse and damaged a nearby building, The Finger Lakes Times reported Saturday evening.

“There was considerable damage to the building, but no one was injured,” director of Cornell AgriTech Jan Nyrop said in a statement.

A video of the fire recorded by Code 35 Fire Photography showed thick, gray smoke surrounding flames adjacent to a greenhouse. The fire spread in a greenhouse at the University’s Geneva campus, part of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. A University spokesman did not know the cause of the fire Saturday night.

The fire was first reported by a Geneva police officer who noticed the smoke, which was visible for miles, according to The Finger Lakes Times. Several fire departments were at the scene, and the fire was controlled within 20 minutes.

“The USDA-ARS is a valued partner of the Cornell AgriTech Campus and of agricultural industries in New York state,” Nyrop wrote.

There are four sets of greenhouses on the Geneva campus, according to a University map. It is unclear which buildings were damaged by the blaze.

“While this event is unfortunate, we are thankful to the Geneva Fire Department for their efforts and will make every effort to accommodate our USDA-ARS colleagues elsewhere on our campus so that they can continue their important research,” Nyrop said.