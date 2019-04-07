This Week in Arts | April 8, 2019

Concerts

Turkuaz With Butter | 9 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at The Haunt

Turkuaz is a new-wave, electric funk band from Brooklyn, New York. You can think of them as a less-well-known The 1975. Their music primarily features shuddering guitars with male-female vocal harmonies. The funk-rock nonet will be bringing their infectious grooves to The Haunt this Thursday at 9 p.m. You can buy tickets through the DSP Shows website starting at $18. Doors open at 8 p.m.

The Commonheart With Quail | 8 p.m. Friday, April 12 at The Haunt

The Commonheart will bring their Pittsburgh blues to The Haunt on Friday. The 10-person band prides themselves on representing a revitalization of the Pittsburgh sound. You won’t want to miss this. Tickets are available on the DSP Shows website starting at $10. Doors open at 7 p.m.

An Evening with The Church | 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at The Haunt

The Church is one of the most well regarded new-psychedelic bands in history. Formed in Sydney in the mid-70’s, the group has released 17 studio albums. Their most famous release is arguably Starfish, 1988. The group is currently on tour in support of the 30th anniversary of this album. Be sure to catch The Church, this may be one of your only chances to do so. Tickets are available on the DSP Shows website starting at $25. Doors open at 7 p.m..

Doja Cat with Boogie | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Risley Hall

This concert will certainly be one for the books. The show is hosted by MCFAB and will take place in the Risley Great Hall, also the go-to gluten-free dining hall on campus. Boogie will be opening for Doja Cat, who is currently signed to Shady Records and is best known for his collaboration with Eminem, “Rainy Days.” Doja Cat is the headliner. Some of you may know her as the “Mooo!” girl. Since her viral meme song took YouTube by storm, Doja Cat has signed a record deal and begun to release non-troll music. However, expect her to still throw it back to the fan favorite farm animal track.

Cornell Cinema

Live Nude Girls Unite! | 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9

Live Nude Girls Unite! is a documentary which explores the efforts of a San Francisco strip club’s dancers and staff to unionize. Tickets to this screening are free.

Dragnet Girl with Live Music from Coupler | 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10

Dragnet Girl is a 1933 Japanese gangster tale which follows gang veteran Joji as he falls in love with the older sister of a younger gang member, Kazuko. The film will be introduced with soon-to-be assistant professor of Japanese literature Andrew Campana.

According to the Cornell Cinema website, “The film will be accompanied with a live score by electronic/ambient musical group Coupler, who previously performed at Cornell Cinema with the German silent Our Heavenly Bodies. Founded in 2012 by Lambchop veteran Ryan Norris, Coupler’s core group is Norris along with Rodrigo Avendaño and Rollum Haas. The group is on tour with their new score for Dragnet Girl, having recently accompanied the film to great acclaim at the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, TN.”

Vice | 9:20 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 9 p.m. Friday, April 12, 9:15 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14

Vice follows former Vice President Dick Cheney. Cheney is portrayed by Christian Bale, who credited Satan as inspiration for the role in his acceptance speech for his Golden Globe victory. The film was also nominated for several Oscars, including Bale again for Best Actor. Tickets can be purchased at the Cornell Cinema website.