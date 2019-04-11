Ithaca Police Department Responds to Subject With Handgun

The Ithaca Police Department responded to an incident of a subject with a handgun Thursday afternoon. The subject, Jalin Boutwell, 23, “pointed a handgun at multiple people,” at West Village Place, IPD said in a statement.

At around 12:48 p.m., officers responded to 150 West Village Place regarding the report, forming a perimeter around the apartment. According to the police, the suspect refused to speak with officers. At around 1:48 p.m., IPD requested the public to avoid the area in a tweet and by 3:19 p.m., they said that the situation had been resolved.

Officers transported Boutwell to the department and was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and was ultimately remanded to Tompkins County Jail instead of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.