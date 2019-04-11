Student Assembly Votes Against Resolution on Divestment Movement

Student Assembly members voted Thursday to reject Resolution 36, which would “urge” Cornell to divest from companies “profiting from the occupation of Palestine and human rights violations.” The vote included 13 no, 14 yes and one abstention from S.A. members, as well as two votes by the community members that were against the resolution.

Cornell undergraduate students present at the meeting were allowed to cast votes. The official community vote counted as two votes for or against based on a simple majority. The votes could not be split. Undergraduate student ID’s and NetIDs were checked by Student Assembly members to verify status.

In a break from typical form, S.A. members voted 14-9-2 in support of a motion to vote by secret ballot. Several representatives brought up the need for a secret ballot, citing threats to their personal safety and inquiries from national reporters as a reason for their anonymity. Typically, the S.A. allows secret ballot votes only in executive meetings.

President Pollack previously wrote a letter to Students for Justice in Palestine stating her opposition to the movement in February citing that it unfairly singled out one country.

This post will be updated.