Injury-Plagued Red Gets Swept at Columbia

Continuing to battle injuries, Cornell softball found itself unable to secure a win last weekend.

The Red (6-28, 2-10 Ivy League) was swept by the Lions (17-15, 9-3 Ivy League) in a three-game series.

Columbia got out to a hot start against the Red, shutting Cornell out in the first game and winning 12-0.

The Red battled back in the second game, only trailing 4-6 in the bottom of the fourth inning. But Columbia shut out the Red in the remaining frames and scored six more runs to take the win 12-6.

The Lions completed the sweep on Sunday as they downed Cornell, 8-0.

“Our pitchers had a ton of walks against Columbia and we need to clean that up,” said head coach Julie Farlow ’97. “Our defense needs to make plays so these runners don’t score so easily. Offensively, we’re getting runners on and now we need to come up with that clutch hit to give us an early lead.”

The Red has also been plagued by many injuries this season that have left it shorthanded, particularly when it comes to pitchers.

“A few players would benefit from a couple of innings off,” Farlow said. “A chance to watch the game being played and to re-set. With little depth, they don’t have the chance to do that, so they have to just keep grinding through it.”

The Red will continue to work around its injuries this weekend as it welcomes (6-23, 3-9 Ivy League) to Niemand-Robison Softball Field on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. for a three-game series.

“We need to play better and expect more of ourselves,” Farlow said. “If the other team threatens, we need to shut the door and keep the game within reach.”

