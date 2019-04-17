This Weekend in Arts | April 20, 2019

This weekend may very well be one of the best weekends of the year here in Ithaca. Not only does it commemorate one of the most anticipated holidays in town, but also, Sunday is Easter. Sadly, it will be raining. So all of the fun things you could be doing outside will unfortunately not be possible . . . unless, of course, you are OK with having a very wet picnic. Never fear, though, the arts department is here! We have compiled a list of great events that you can enjoy over this glorious 20th of April weekend — and most of them are inside.

Concerts

Andrea Gibson | 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18 at The Hangar Theatre

While this “concert” won’t involve any music, other than maybe a Spotify playlist or lone guitar, Andrea Gibson will bring their powerful spoken word poetry to The Hangar Theatre Thursday night. They have performed in Ithaca often during the past few years and even made a stop at Cornell’s Rawlings Auditorium in Klarman Hall for a show and workshop organized by Cornell student Carolyn Todd ’19. Tickets can be purchased from the DSP website starting at $25.

Papadosio | 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18 at The Haunt

Papadosio will bring their psychedelic, jam rock to The Haunt on Thursday night. Expect long instrumental interludes and wild guitar solos. Jazz-rock band Cycles will open for them. Tickets are available on the DSP website starting at $17.

Leaderboard 2



<a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Box of Rain | 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at The State Theatre

According to the bands bio, “Box of Rain is a tribute to the Grateful Dead at the height of their songwriting and improvisational prowess. The hallmark of this era was Ron “Pigpen” McKernan, the original frontman and founding member of the Grateful Dead, whose inimitable vocals, stage presence, organ, percussion and harmonica was a gigantic part of the band’s initial appeal and a huge influence on their sound and that of the Bay Area scene as a whole.” Not much else needs to be said about this show. Just remember, the State is a smoke-free facility. Tickets are available from on the DSP website starting at $15.

Skizzy Mars | 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at 534 Thurston Ave.

Newsletter Signup

Some of us remember Skizzy Mars as the genius rapper from our high school and middle school days behind the line “Skizzy Mars is cool as shit.” His most famous songs incude “Alcoholics,” “Steady 1234” and “Girl on a Train.” The concert is being put on by the Cornell North Campus fraternity Zeta Psi as a philanthropy event. Tickets can be purchased by venmoing “zeta-psi-concert” $10.