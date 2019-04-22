Red Track & Field Puts Forth Strong Showing at Cortland Classic

Women’s track and field came out of last weekend with eight top-five finishes and two wins in the Cortland Classic.

The Red dominated the 800-meter event with eight members finishing in the top ten.

Junior Victoria Casarrubias finished first with a time of 2:14.84. She was closely followed by senior Marissa Holl and sophomore Kaitlyn Bonnet, who finished second and third, respectively. Freshman Samantha Law finished with a time of 2:18.86 to round out the top four.

The Red also found success in the Women’s 1500-meter event, where freshman Rebecca Hasser claimed first place with a time of 4:45.88. Freshman Isa Meyers followed closely with a third-place finish and a time of 4:52.09.

Senior Lauren Woods and junior Anastashia Alfred finished 15th and 18th, respectively, in the Women’s 200-meter event. Additionally, Woods finished 13th in the Women’s 400-meter event, clocking a time of 1:03.59.

Freshman Lucy Hurt, with a time of 11:41.37, finished second in the Women’s 3000-meter Steeplechase event.

Despite a determined display, the Red did not win any field events. Sophomore Megan Cameron finished seventh in the Women’s Pole Vault event, followed by freshman Miya Kuramoto who finished eighth. Junior Julia Valkos finished sixth in the Women’s Triple Jump event with a result of 10.96.

Senior Sochima Bishop secured a second-place finish in Women’s Hammer Throw, with freshman Faith Polando finishing sixth in the same event.

The Red now turns its attention to the two meets slated for next week. Cornell will compete in the Penn Relays from April 25 to 27 and then host the Big Red Invitational on April 28.

