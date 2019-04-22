Softball Struggles to Hit Stride, Drops Series to Dartmouth

Cornell softball got off to a roaring start against Dartmouth on Saturday, cruising past the Green 13-4 in game one, but dropped the next two games to lose the home series, 1-2.

In game one, the Red (7-29, 3-11 Ivy) hit five home runs, with junior Bridgette Rooney hitting two of her own. Junior pitcher Katie Lew held Dartmouth (7-24, 4-10 Ivy) to only five hits the entire game.

“Lew set a great tempo for us in game one,” said head coach Julie Farlow ’97. “She was efficient and threw well. Our bats came alive, especially with the long ball, and when Dartmouth threatened early, we shut them down.”

The Red struggled in games two and three, however, as it dropped the contests 16-1 and 7-3.

“We’re looking for consistency in all aspects of our game,” Farlow said. “We’ve seen when each component has performed well, so that’s what we need to strive for during the remainder of the season.”

The Red will be back in action tomorrow as it takes on Division III powerhouse and crosstown rival Ithaca College (21-5-1, 10-0 Liberty) for a midweek doubleheader at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Ithaca College. It will then refocus its attention on conference play as it welcomes Princeton (13-21, 8-6 Ivy) to Niemand-Robison Field for its final home matches of the season.

“IC is a team capable of winning the DIII national championship, so they’ll be a good challenge for us,” Farlow said. “Princeton is in the hunt for the league title, so we’ll see their best.”

