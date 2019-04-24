SEX ON THURSDAY | How to Bust Your Nut Like a Perfectly Ripened Avocado

As a nerd boi — a math boi in particular — I find hookup culture to be both frustrating and difficult to navigate. For one, I do want to have sex with girls, primarily lesbian girls, but that’s a whole separate issue. However, hooking up is not the way for me to achieve that goal. To start, a basic requirement for hooking up is being relatively presentable and attractive. When you stay up all night once a week doing your algebra, analysis or topology homework with a bunch of repressed bois, that’s something that can’t happen. Don’t get me wrong though. It is by no means a result of a lack of time. It is a lack of will derived from mental and physical self-mutilation that itself was derived from an attitude of no-holds-barred perseverance. Essentially, it does not make sense for my body to be interested in sex when my will is broken, but for some reason, it is. My broken will has led to me being unpresentable, which I’m notably ecstatic about because of the other condition that makes hookups a poor way for me to approach sex.

I don’t even enjoy hooking up. My first sexual experience was a hookup, unless you include the moment I discovered sex, which was while playing a Naruto dating sim on the notorious flash game website Newgrounds in the 6th grade. I recall comparing it to learning logarithms at the time in the sense of how natural an answer it was to the question: “What is this thing?” My first actual sexual experience came when I hooked up with this girl at nerd summer camp. We stayed in a dorm on campus — part of which was unused — and we snuck into the unused stairwell and starting having, as I later described it to my friends, “one-sided lesbian sex.” That is, I awkwardly fingered her and ate her out on a stairwell, and she did nothing for me. I know that hookups generally don’t go that way. However, mine did, and I sort of wanted it to. She offered to do more for me, but even then, I thought, I don’t want this girl I don’t really know to look at, touch or breathe on my penis.

This disinterest has only increased over time. I have at this point been in multiple hookups where I just leave in the middle or stop it before it can even start. Here’s a term to add to your Urban Dictionary: “Holden Caulfielding.” It’s a verb that means setting up all the anticipation for a hookup, realizing you’re not interested and just talking to the person about your feelings while they lie on your bed and you sit in a chair on the opposite side of the room, leaving enough room for Jesus to not only stand but lie lengthwise between you instead of having sex. This is one possibility for what happens when you don’t enjoy hookups but feel compelled to have sex.

On top of this, I am gonna add a few conditions to describe my personal situation that only worsen this phenomenon. The first I suggested in my first article: I didn’t masturbate until I was 19 years old, which is empirically uncommon, especially among men. Furthermore, I didn’t masturbate until months after I had sex for the first time, which was notably with someone who I liked so much that it was literally ruining my life and who had an IUD, two facts that were surprisingly completely unrelated. Even then with how pent-up I was, I still was not down for hookups and needed to be in a relationship to get anything done. But now, there’s no fucking way. Comparing cumming consciously for the first time in your life from unprotected sex with someone you love deeply to shoving your dick crudely wrapped like a Jolly Rancher into some drunken rando is impossible. I’m not religious and don’t advocate for abstinence by any means, but that first time, I busted my nut like a perfectly ripened avocado.

So you may be thinking, “This is a lot of info about Erogenous Jones,” but here is a possible takeaway. Not all of us — including particularly horny guys who have been working through the same one-hour Pornhub video over the course of the last week each time they masturbated — like hooking up. It’s not a matter of interest in sex. We all have our reasons for liking the way we have sex, and the standard method doesn’t necessarily work for everyone. I personally go about developing immensely deep emotional connections with girls before sleeping with them but only for the same reason my good friend adds hot sauce to almost everything he eats: I can’t feel anything otherwise.

Erogenous Jones is a student at Cornell University. Anals of Mathematics runs monthly this semester. Sex on Thursday appears every other Thursday.