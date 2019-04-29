Softball Wins Series 2-1 to Down Tigers

After dropping its first game 10-5 on Saturday, the Red rallied back to take games two and three 4-0 and 4-3 to claim the series against Princeton.

Cornell (10-32, 5-13 Ivy League) made some crucial adjustments after its first game of the weekend to defeat Princeton (14-24, 10-8 Ivy League).

“The biggest adjustment was preventing the big innings that we gave up in game one,” said assistant coach Janet Maguire. “Our pitchers were able to work their way out a few times with runners in scoring position to give our offense a chance.”

Junior pitcher Katie Lew threw in games two and three to lead the Red to victory.

“Katie Lew really stepped up for us in the circle and earned both wins,” Maguire said. “She went the distance in game two on Saturday, giving up only two earned runs and throwing six scoreless innings. She then came back to close game three on Sunday and put up three more scoreless innings. It was definitely her best back-to-back performances.”

Junior Bridgette Rooney also came in clutch for the Red in game three, hitting a walk-off home run in the seventh inning to give Cornell the win.

“[Rooney’s] discipline at the plate makes her a tough out and she is always a threat with the long ball,” Maguire said. “Bridgette has really matured as a hitter this year and that maturity came through in this at bat. She was 0-9 in the series up to this point. But she looked stronger with each at-bat and remained confident in her approach. After the game, she said ‘the ball just looked bigger and bigger with each at-bat.’ What an exciting moment for her and the team.”

Sunday’s match also marked the last time senior Olivia Lam would play at Nieman-Robison Field.

“We are appreciative of Olivia’s commitment to the program,” Maguire said. “She had to overcome several injuries throughout her career. She put together a very strong sophomore season highlighted by her Second-Team All-Ivy selection. Despite her injuries and limited innings, she always found a way to contribute. She was invaluable catching in the bullpen and encouraging and supporting our pitching staff.”

The Red will close out its season with a four-game road stretch starting with a midweek match-up against Syracuse (20-28, 8-13 ACC) on Wednesday at 4 pm. Before heading to Cambridge to take on the Harvard Crimson (20-17, 13-5 Ivy League) on Saturday and Sunday.

“We have played some of our best softball over the past week,” Maguire said. “We want to keep learning as we head down the stretch and finish the season strong.”