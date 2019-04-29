Woodstock 50 Is Cancelled

Officials from Dentsu Aegis Network, one of the festival’s main investors, announced Monday that Woodstock 50, which was set to take place in August, has been cancelled. The festival was slated to be hosted in Watkins Glen, N.Y..

A Woodstock 50 representative told Vulture on Monday that “Woodstock 50 is currently on a call with Dentsu and Woodstock 50 vehemently denies the cancellation of the festival and will be seeking legal remedy to the comments.”

According to a Billboard article published Monday, “reps for the festival say concerns about the capacity of the festival, site readiness and permitting issues led to the cancellation of the commemorative event.”

Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper and The Killers were among the artists set to perform at the commemorative festival. Santana, who performed at Woodstock ’69, was also booked on the festival ticket.

Prior to the cancellation, The Black Keys, one of the festival headliners, had backed out due to scheduling conflicts. Ticket sales had also already been postponed on April 19 from the original launch date of April 22.

In a press conference Monday, Schuyler County Administrator Tim O’Hearn discussed how the cancellation took everyone by surprise: “at this point, unless we hear otherwise, our assumption is the event has been cancelled . . . we certainly share in their disappointment.”

