Women’s Track and Field Places 3rd at Ivy League Heptagonal Championships, Scoring Almost 10 Points Higher than Last Year

The Red placed third with an overall score of 96 points at the Ivy League Outdoor Track and Field Championships this weekend. The team was edged out by first place Penn with 160 points and second place Harvard with 126 points in Princeton.

Cornell had two first-place finishes, coming from freshman Beatrice Juskeviciute in the heptathlon and senior Briar Brumley in the 3000-meter steeplechase. Along with these finishes, the Red had eleven top-three finishes, which led to its ultimate third place finish.

Juskeviciute earned top-three finishes in all seven of the events and three first-place finishes to secure the win in the heptathlon with 148 points more than the second-place finisher.

Brumley won the steeplechase with a season-best time of 10:12.61 and the third-place finisher was sophomore teammate Gabrielle Orie, who also had a season-best time of 10:21.00.

“My teammate Gabrielle Orie [is] really good at leading races from the front and I’m a lot better if I can stay relaxed starting in second or third and then finishing off strong,” Brumley said.

Her strategy of starting off more slowly paid off and led her to the first-place finish. In this particular event, her primary competitors were individuals from Yale, Dartmouth and Princeton. Yale’s Kayley DeLay finished in second place with a 10:13.52 time, just under a second behind Brumley.

After this successful meet, the team looks forward to one of its last postseason meets, the ECAC/IC4A Championships, which will occur next weekend, again in Princeton, New Jersey. Following the ECAC/IC4A Championships, the team will aim for the NCAA Regionals.

“[For the NCAA Regionals,] they take the top 48 people in the eastern 25 states. At least six of us will be going to that according to the current rankings,” Brumley said.

From NCAA Regionals, the top twelve competitors in each event move on to NCAA Nationals. Brumley has qualified for regionals for the past three years, and current standings indicate her qualification this year as well to complete the four-year sweep.

“I’m not ready to be completely done with track,” Brumley said. “I haven’t completely ruled out the possibility of competitive running.”

More of the Cornell women’s team is set to qualify for Regionals this year than last season.

This weekend, the team goes on the road again to participate in the ECAC/IP4A Championships.