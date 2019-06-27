Hasbrouck Apartment Complex Hit by String of Thefts

University Police are currently investigating a string of thefts that occurred between the evening of June 25 and the early morning of June 26 at the Hasbrouck Apartments, located near North Campus at 121 Pleasant Grove Rd next to the Townhouse Apartments.

According to data from the Cornell University Police Daily Crime Log, there were three reported incidents, in which a pair of Oakley sunglasses — valued at $100 dollars — and $20 in cash were taken from two separate vehicles parked in the apartment complex. Additionally, an unsecured Road Master bike was taken from the porch of one of the apartments, police say.

At the time of the Cornell Crime Alerts email, CUPD had “no description of the suspect or suspects,” according to the alert. However, they urged everyone to take steps to secure any valuables and to remove them from parked vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact CUPD at (607) 255-1111.