Toni Morrison M.A. ’55, Nobel Laureate and Prominent Black Author, Dies at 88

One of Cornell’s most prominent alumnae, Toni Morrison M.A. ’55, died on Monday night, her publisher confirmed on Twitter. Morrison was a prize-winning author who penned eleven books, including Beloved and The Bluest Eye.

We are profoundly sad to report that Toni Morrison has died at the age of eighty-eight. “We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.” February 18, 1931 – August 5, 2019 pic.twitter.com/DWnElCpMKc — Alfred A. Knopf (@AAKnopf) August 6, 2019

Morrison was born as Chloe Ardelia Wolford in 1931 in Lorain, Ohio, and attended Howard University, where she studied English and graduated in 1953. During her time there, she joined the sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.

After graduating from Howard, Morrison studied creative writing at Cornell, and graduated with an M.A. in 1955.

Her accolades, spread out throughout her life, included the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for her book Beloved and a 1993 Nobel Prize in literature. This past May, she was one of four Cornellians who received an award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

“Toni Morrison has, over the years, shaken us out of the ruts of our ordinary perspective,” the Academy then said of Morrison. “She has allowed us to walk through various shades of the national experience, always incisively, provocatively, generously.”

