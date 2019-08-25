Ithaca Police Investigating Attempted Knife Robbery Near Collegetown

After wrapping up a two-day move-in, the Cornell University Police Department issued a Crime Alert in response to an attempted robbery on the fringe of Cornell’s south campus, just yards from Collegetown Bagels and across from the Schwartz Performing Arts Center.

At around 2:21 a.m., a suspect ran towards the victim while displaying a “‘large machete’ type knife” and demanding property. The Ithaca Police Department responded to the incident around the 100 block of Oak Avenue, and reported that the victim was not physically injured.

The incident took place as many students and parents are on campus during Cornell’s move-in weekend and the beginning of orientation week. The alert was issued at 6:37 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect was last seen running on Oak Avenue foot, and the officers were unable to find the suspect. Both the CUPD and IPD released information following the incident, and the IPD is conducting an investigation, urging all with information to contact their department.