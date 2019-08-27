Seniors Holm, Taylor Named Cornell Football Captains

Offensive lineman George Holm and safety Jelani Taylor will serve as Cornell football’s captains during the 2019 season, the team announced on Monday, a few days into preseason practices.

Holm and Taylor, both seniors, will seek to lead the Red to a winning season after a 3-7 finish in 2018. This is the second straight year the Red will have two captains, after J. Edward Keating ’19 and Reis Seggebruch ’19 captained the team last season.

Holm became a key part of Cornell’s offensive line late last season, helping the team’s rushing attack generate 1,561 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 6-foot-4 Richmond, Va. native started the team’s final three games of last season at right tackle.

The cog of Cornell’s secondary, Taylor led the team last season with 72 tackles and nine passes defended. The Beecher, Michigan, product had two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble last season, emerging as one of the Red’s top defensive playmakers after making 32 tackles as a sophomore in 2017.

Cornell starts its 2019 campaign Sept. 21 at Marist before beginning Ivy League play the following week.