Six Freshmen Join Cornell Women’s Hockey’s Roster

Head coach Doug Derraugh ’91 and Cornell women’s hockey will welcome six new players to the 2019 roster, a year removed from a season that culminated in a Frozen Four appearance.

The 2019 team features six seniors and eight juniors. Only four seniors graduated last spring, leaving the Frozen Four team mostly intact.

The Red’s Class of 2023 features two players from Minnesota, two from Ontario, one from Michigan and one from California. The six newbies include four forwards, a defenseman and a two-way player.

The freshmen, alphabetically, are forward Sydney Breza, forward Izzy Daniel, defenseman Kaitlyn Isaac, defenseman/forward Paige Kenyon, forward Elana Zingas and forward Ellie Zweber.

Biographical information about the players is available here.

Cornell’s season begins with a home game against Robert Morris on Oct. 25.