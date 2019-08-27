Women’s Hockey’s 2019-20 Schedule Features 5 Games Against NCAA Tournament Teams

Coming off a trip to the Frozen Four, Cornell women’s hockey will get its 2019-20 campaign underway in less than two months.

In addition to the standard slate of ECAC games, the Red will take on Robert Morris, Syracuse, Ohio State and Mercyhurst in nonconference play.

The 29-game schedule includes two rematches of last season’s ECAC championship game with league rival Clarkson, two meetings with a Big Ten team in Ohio and Senior Night in late February against Rensselaer.

Here’s a look at Cornell’s schedule:

*Home games in bold; road games in italics

Oct. 18: Red/White Game

Oct. 25-26: Robert Morris

Nov. 1-2: Quinnipiac, Princeton

Nov. 8-9: at St. Lawrence, at Clarkson

Nov. 15-16: Yale, Brown

Nov. 26: at Syracuse

Nov. 29-30: at Ohio State

Dec. 6-7: at Princeton, at Quinnipiac

Jan. 4-5: Mercyhurst

Jan. 10-11: at Union, at Rensselaer

Jan. 17-18: Dartmouth, Harvard

Jan. 24-25: Colgate, at Colgate

Jan. 31-Feb. 1: Clarkson, St. Lawrence

Feb. 7-8: at Harvard, at Dartmouth

Feb. 14-15: at Brown, at Yale

Feb. 21-22: Rensselaer, Union