Women’s Hockey’s 2019-20 Schedule Features 5 Games Against NCAA Tournament Teams

Coming off a trip to the Frozen Four, Cornell women’s hockey will get its 2019-20 campaign underway in less than two months.
In addition to the standard slate of ECAC games, the Red will take on Robert Morris, Syracuse, Ohio State and Mercyhurst in nonconference play.
The 29-game schedule includes two rematches of last season’s ECAC championship game with league rival Clarkson, two meetings with a Big Ten team in Ohio and Senior Night in late February against Rensselaer.
Here’s a look at Cornell’s schedule:
*Home games in bold; road games in italics
Oct. 18: Red/White Game
Oct. 25-26: Robert Morris
Nov. 1-2: Quinnipiac, Princeton
Nov. 8-9: at St. Lawrence, at Clarkson
Nov. 15-16: Yale, Brown
Nov. 26: at Syracuse
Nov. 29-30: at Ohio State
Dec. 6-7: at Princeton, at Quinnipiac
Jan. 4-5: Mercyhurst
Jan. 10-11: at Union, at Rensselaer
Jan. 17-18: Dartmouth, Harvard
Jan. 24-25: Colgate, at Colgate
Jan. 31-Feb. 1: Clarkson, St. Lawrence
Feb. 7-8: at Harvard, at Dartmouth
Feb. 14-15: at Brown, at Yale
Feb. 21-22: Rensselaer, Union