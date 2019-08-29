In Photos: The Year in (P)review

Freshmen — welcome to the Hill! Ithaca might not be New York City, but it has its fair share of things to do and enjoy. As a new academic year kicks off, we pulled together some photos from the past year to showcase what’s in store.
On September 7, hop on the bus to the Ithaca Commons for C.U. Downtown, an annual event that aims to connect new students with the Ithaca community. The event features a wide range of student performances and in-store activities.
Looking to get involved on campus? Take your pick from the hundreds of student organizations set up at Barton Hall during this semester’s ClubFest on September 15.
On October 5, students and alumni will gather at Schoellkopf Field for Cornell’s annual homecoming football game. Before the game, drop by the tailgate in the parking lot for food and activities.
If football isn’t your thing, consider the homecoming concert, which takes place at Barton Hall the same night. Keep an eye out for other concerts and performances organized by the Cornell Concert Commission and the Cornell University Program Board over the course of the year.
Fall in Ithaca isn’t complete without the Downtown Ithaca Apple Harvest Festival. Head down to the Ithaca Commons during the weekend of September 28 for apples, apple cider, apple cider donuts, caramel apples and more.
For a truly unique sports experience, don a Cornell hockey jersey from the Cornell Store and join the chants at Lynah Rink as the crowd cheers on Cornell’s nationally ranked men’s hockey team. The Red kicks off ECAC play with a home game against Brown on November 8.
Get in the mood for Halloween with Wizarding Weekend, a fan-organized celebration of magical fantasies in downtown Ithaca. The festival, which takes place the weekend before Halloween, features food trucks, games and booths selling handcrafted wands, trinkets and accessories.
Towards the end of the fall semester, make the most of the freezing temperatures by visiting Ithaca’s annual Ice Fest, which will take place the weekend of December 7. Ice sculptors from across the country will convene at the event to compete in various carving competitions.
As snow descends on campus, grab a snowboard, a pair of skis, or even a flattened cardboard box and slide (or tumble) down Libe Slope.
Around the time of New York’s Fashion Week, the Cornell Fashion Collective will hold a runway show of its own in Barton Hall. The annual event allows student designers and models at Cornell to showcase their talents.
While some students opt to leave campus a day or two early for spring break, there’s a good reason not to: Dragon Day typically falls on the Friday before break. In a tradition that dates back over 100 years, the first-year architecture students design and construct a dragon from scratch, and the final product is paraded across campus.
Hit the slope after the final day of classes for Slope Day, an annual celebration featuring food, beverages and live performances.