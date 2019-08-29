In Photos: The Year in (P)review

Freshmen — welcome to the Hill! Ithaca might not be New York City, but it has its fair share of things to do and enjoy. As a new academic year kicks off, we pulled together some photos from the past year to showcase what’s in store.

Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor

Michael Wenye Li/Sun Senior Photographer

Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor

Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor

Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor

Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor

Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor

Michael Wenye Li/Sun Senior Photographer

Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor

Ben Parker/Sun Assistant Photography Editor

Harry Dang/Sun Staff Photographer