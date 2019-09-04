Men’s Soccer Heads to Michigan to Start 2019 Season

About Alex Hale Alex Hale is a member of the Class of 2021 in the ILR School. He is a staff writer for the news and sports departments and can be reached at ahale@cornellsun.com. About Aminah Taariq Aminah Taariq is a member of the class of 2021 in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. She can be reached at ataariq@cornellsun.com. About Chloe Mikles Chloe Mikles is a sophomore in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and a member of the swim and dive team. She can be reached at cmikles@cornellsun.com About Christina Bulkeley Christina Bulkeley is a member of the Class of 2021 in the College of Arts and Sciences. She is an assistant sports editor on the 137th Editorial Board and can be reached at cbulkeley@cornellsun.com. About Darren Chang Darren Chang is a member of the class of 2021 in the College of Arts and Sciences. He is an columnist in the opinion department and can be reached at dchang@cornellsun.com. About Dylan McDevitt Dylan McDevitt is a senior in the ILR School. He is a senior sportswriter for The Sun and was sports editor on the 136th Editorial Board. Dylan can be reached at dmcdevitt@cornellsun.com. About Ethan Wu Ethan Wu is a member of the Class of 2021 studying economics and mathematics in the College of Arts and Sciences. He serves as the opinion editor on the 137th editorial board. He can be reached at ewu@cornellsun.com. About hannahjames Hannah James is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. She is a member of the swim and dive team, and can be reached at hjames@cornellsun.com About Jack Roscoe Jack Roscoe is a staff writer for the sports department. He is a freshman in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and can be reached at jroscoe@cornellsun.com. About Jason Jeong Jason Jeong is a senior in the College of Arts and Sciences studying Economics and History. He is from Cupertino, CA and has been writing as an Opinion Columnist for the Sun since Spring 2017. You can reach him at jj357@cornell.edu or on Twitter @_jasonjeong. About Josh Zhu Josh Zhu is an Assistant Sports Editor on the 135th Editorial Board. He is a sophomore in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and can be reached at jzhu@cornellsun.com. About Karen Papazian Karen Papazian is a staff writer for the sports department. She is a Junior in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and can be reached at kpapazian@cornellsun.com About Michael Johns, Jr. Michael Johns, Jr. is a junior in the College of Arts and Sciences. He can be reached at mjohns@cornellsun.com. Athwart History runs every other Wednesday this semester. About Miles Henshaw Miles Henshaw is a junior in the College of Arts and Sciences. He can be reached at mhenshaw@cornellsun.com About muralisaravanan Murali is a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences, majoring in Physics. About Raphy Gendler Raphy Gendler is a junior in the ILR School and the sports editor on the 137th editorial board. Follow him on Twitter @raphy_gendler. About Smita Nalluri Smita Nalluri is a junior in the College of Human Ecology and a member of the cross country and track and field teams. She can be reached at snalluri@cornellsun.com.

Coming off a strong 11-6 season, the Cornell men’s soccer team is looking to turn heads during the upcoming fall season. The Red starts its 2019 campaign on the road against two Big Ten conference powerhouses.

Coach John Smith is confident that his team is up to the task.

“We recruit players who want to play in these kinds of games,” Smith said.

Rallying on the Road:

The Red posted an outstanding 9-1 away record last season and is looking to continue its fruitful travels. Cornell’s road wins last season included victories over Cal State Fullerton (2-1), Lehigh (3-2), and Columbia (2-0). Out of the 10 away games last season, then-freshman Emeka Eneli and/or then-sophomore Charles Touche contributed towards goals in all but one of the matches.

“We do an awful lot on mental preparation. That’s especially important when you’re playing on the road,” Smith said.

Preseason Poll:

Cornell was picked to finish third in the Ivy League preseason media poll. Ahead of the Red are reigning Ivy League champion Princeton and last season’s third place finishers, Dartmouth. Cornell finished fourth in the conference last year with a league record of 4-3. The Red has a promising attack force, but will need midfield and defensive pieces to step up to contend for an Ivy championship.

Game 1 Preview:

When: 5 p.m. Friday at Michigan

Opponent: Michigan Wolverines

2018 record: 12-5-4

Key players:

Jack Hallahan — Senior, Forward, 2018 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, United Soccer Coaches All-America Second Team Selection, 2019 MAC Hermann Watch List

Umar Farouk Osman — Junior, Forward, 2018 All-Big Ten Second Team

Scouting report: Strong defense with superior striking talent upfront make this Michigan side dangerous despite losing key pieces from last season in the midfield.

“We have to a good job defensively of shutting them down,” Smith said.

Game 2 Preview:

When: 3 p.m. Sunday at Michigan State

Opponent: Michigan State Spartans

2018 record: 14-5-4

Key players:

Giuseppe Barone — Senior, Midfielder, 2018 Big Ten Midfielder of the Year, 2018 First Team All American, 2018 MAC Hermann Semifinalist, 2019 MAC Hermann Watch List

Patrick Nielsen — Junior, Defender, 2018 All-Big Ten Honors, 2018 All-North Region, 2019 MAC Hermann Watch List

Scouting Report: Ranked No. 7 in the country by United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll, this Spartan team has a strong midfield that likes to distribute goals — nine players scored two or more goals for Michigan State last season.

“They have guys that can hurt us,” Smith said.

Cornell Players to Watch in 2019:

Charles Touche — Junior, Forward, Ivy league leader in goals (8) last season

The Red’s deadliest attacking weapon will need to be razor sharp in front of the opponents’ goal.

Ryan Shellow — Senior, Goalkeeper, Ivy League leader in saves (70) last season

The veteran goalie will likely be busy against the early season attacking threats of Big Ten opponents.

Emeka Eneli — Sophomore, Forward, 7 goals and 2 assists last season

The young forward will look to get off to another good start after making an immediate impact as a freshman.

“He had a phenomenal year last year, but will have a target on his back,” Smith said of his attackman.

Harry Fuller — Senior, Midfielder, 4 assists last season

The Red’s engine at midfield distributes the ball well and will look to orchestrate a capable offense.

“He’s a handful going forward,” Smith said of his senior midfielder.

An exciting road weekend for the Red awaits. Coach Smith said his roster will allow him to rely less on individual players this year.

“This is the deepest we’ve [had] since my arrival,” said Smith, who added that he believes these nonconference matches will prepare his team for Ivy League play.