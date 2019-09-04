Police Arrest Man in Ithaca in Connection With Georgia Murder, Officials Say

Law enforcement at several levels of government collaborated to arrest Adrian Dove, 48, in Ithaca for a murder that occured across the country, the U.S. Marshal’s Service shared in a press release Wednesday.

The Savannah Police Department was searching for Dove for his connection to a murder in Georgia in which the victim was shot. Dove was employed as a truck driver, the report said, and traveled in upstate New York, including the Syracuse area. The press release was circulated by Lieutenant John Joly of the Ithaca Police Department.

“We are proud to have secured Mr. Dove’s capture and wish to thank both the community and all of our fellow law enforcement agencies whose cooperation was so very important in this case,” David McNulty, the U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of New York, said in the release. The office could not be reached for additional comment Wednesday night.

The law enforcement coalition, which included U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, Ithaca Police Department, New York State Police, Tompkins County Sheriff’s and the Cayuga Heights Police Department, arrested the man on Tuesday “without incident,” the report said.

Dove, who was arraigned in City Court, will face extradition proceedings as a “fugitive from justice,” the release noted.

