This Week in Arts | September 9 — September 15

Welcome back to Ithaca Cornellians! Today marks the first installment of “This Week in Ithaca Arts.” For those unfamiliar with this segment, every Monday, I — the Coloring-Book-hating arts editor of The Sun — will be breaking down the most exciting events occurring in the Ithaca arts scene this week.

Let’s get right into it:

Concerts

Guerilla Toss with Empath and BRIAN! | Thursday, September 12, 7:30 p.m., The Haunt

Guerilla Toss is a psychedelic rock band from Boston. They are, perhaps, best known for their August 2019 song “Plants.” This show is likely to bring fans of all genres together for an art-noise-ambient rock experience like no other. BRIAN!’s work is also notable within the avante-garde scene and is equally chaotic as it is melodic. Tickets can be purchased from the DSP Shows website.

An Evening with Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited | Friday, September 13, 8:00 p.m., State Theatre of Ithaca

Steve Hackett is likely best known for his work as the lead guitarist as world-renowned rock band Genesis. He played alongside the likes of Phil Collins and helped produce some of the band’s most acclaimed works. At this Genesis centered show, Hackett will be performing the John Lennon favorite Selling England By the Pound in its entirety. The concert will also feature a special anniversary celebration of Spectral Mornings. Tickets can be purchased from the DSP Shows website.

Movies

The Nightingale starring Sam Claflin, Damon Herriman and Aisling Franciosi | Runs Through Thursday at Cinemapolis

While The Nightingale is a horror film, Jennifer Kent has strived to take her movies beyond the genre. This film has been called violent and grotesque, but its value as a political statement and work of art is undeniable.

A brief summary has been provided by Cinemapolis: “Set in 1825, Clare, a young Irish convict woman, chases a British officer through the rugged Tasmanian wilderness, bent on revenge for a terrible act of violence he committed against her family.”

Viewer discretion is advised, though, as this film comes along with a trigger warming disclosing that acts of sexual violence towards women, violence towards children and violence motivated by racism will be portrayed.

After the Wedding starring Michelle Wiliams, Julianne Moore and Billy Crudup | Runs Through Thursday at Cinemapolis

This film is an English language adaptation of the Danish, Oscar-nominated drama of the same title directed by Susanne Bier, the mind behind the meme-friendly Bird Box. This remake has been hailed by critics who praise the film for staying true to its foreign origin.

Theater

The Children | Running at The Kitchen Theater through September 29

The Children follows two nuclear scientists trying to make a normal life in the wake of a nuclear disaster. The story has been called “gripping” and it promises to explore the relationship between people and our planet.