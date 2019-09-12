Daya, Saint Motel to Perform at Homecoming

The Cornell Concert Commission announced on Thursday evening that the artists Saint Motel and Daya are slated to co-headline the homecoming concert at Barton Hall on Saturday October 5th.

It’s not just about the football game, homecoming weekend features a wide variety of events, including the much-anticipated homecoming concert.

The indie-pop band Saint Motel released their first album in 2011. The band of four will likely rock Barton Hall with their tunes like “My Type” and “Move.” The band is known for arriving on stage with high energy; slapping and high-fiving each other, as reported in Forbes in 2017.

Twenty year old songstress Daya will open the show with her trademark melodic vocals. She has collaborated on hits like “Don’t Let Me Let Down” by The Chainsmokers and her own singles like “Sit Still, Look Pretty” launched Daya into stardom.