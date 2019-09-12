Where to Watch: Third Democratic Debates

In four hundred and eighteen days, election day 2020 will be here.

It may seem far in the distance, especially when many students seem to operate on a hours-until-next-prelim timeline. But the field of Democratic candidates has already been winnowed down to the ten who qualify to take to the stage in Houston tomorrow. Whether you’re part of the “Yang Gang,” “All In for Warren,” “Feeling the Bern” or still want to “Make America Great Again,” anyone can attend one of these debate watch parties Thursday night.

Cornell Democrats – Tatkon Center

This event will be hosted by the Cornell Democrats student organization, and will run from 8 to 11 p.m. Leaders of several on-campus student chapters of presidential campaigns will be in attendance. They will be given an opportunity to introduce themselves, promote each of their candidates and describe their campaign strategy at Cornell. Pizza will be provided.

Swing Left Fellowship – Collegetown

This gathering will be held at the home of one of the student leaders of Swing Left Fellowship – Cornell. The Swing Left Fellowship is an initiative with the mission of flipping “Super States” to elect liberal representatives at every level of government. Snacks and refreshments will be available.

RSVP at mobilize.us/swingleftcollege/event/117353.

Pi Lambda Sigma and Black Ivy Pre-Law Society – Kaufmann Auditorium, KG64

The fellows of Pi Lambda Sigma, a pre-professional government society, and the Black Ivy Pre-Law Society present, “Who Are You Voting For? A Student Viewing Party of the 2019 Democratic Debates.” This event will occur on central campus and is open to the public. Food and drinks will be provided.

Cornell Students for Bernie Sanders – Latino Living Center

The Cornell Student organization organizing on behalf of the Bernie Sanders campaign will hold their own watch party in Anna Comstock Hall, the Latino Living Center on North Campus.

RSVP at facebook.com/events/1089716587899959/

Tompkins County Progressives – Durland Alternatives Library

In its mission statement published online, the Tompkins County Progressives state that the organization is “inspired by the political movement started by Senator Bernie Sanders but are open to participation from all progressives regardless of their political-party affiliation.” While they may be cheering on Sanders, anyone is welcome at this on-campus event.

RSVP at facebook.com/events/1365060826976491

Fall Creek Watch Party for Warren – 315 Willow Ave, Ithaca

This house party is hosted by an Ithaca resident and is open to specifically Elizabeth Warren supporters. During commercial breaks, volunteers will lead trainings on how to use “Reach,” a campaign app tool. “Feel free to bring a snack or drink (or a chair!) to share!” said the description on the website.

RSVP at events.elizabethwarren.com/event/119377/

ABC.com

Can’t get to any of these events? The debates will be live streamed on ABC.com.