Cornell Health Clinical Services Closed Saturday For Memorial Service of Former CAPS Director Greg Eells

Cornell Health will be closed for all clinical services on Saturday, September 14 to give staff members an opportunity to attend the memorial service for their former colleague and CAPS Director Greg Eells. The pharmacy will be open for a limited time from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve those with urgent needs.

Those in need of medical or mental health care while Cornell Health is closed can go to Cayuga Medical Center’s Urgent Care or WellNow Urgent Care, Executive Director of Cornell Health Kent W. Bullis recommended. Transportation for off-campus health visits is not covered by Cornell Health.

Additionally, students can call 607-255-5155, at any time to speak with Cornell Health about medical or mental health concerns.

Students who had appointments scheduled on Saturday were contacted on Thursday about rescheduling options.

Cornell Health is closed this Sunday as part of their regularly scheduled hours and will open back up for normal operations on Monday, Sept. 16. The pause in clinical services is “highly unusual,” Bullis said.

“However, Cornell Health and university leadership felt it was very important to give staff the opportunity to process the events of this week and support each other,” Bullis told The Sun in an email.

A celebration of life will be held for Eells on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, according to an email Vice President Ryan Lombardi sent to Student and Campus Life staff. Following this service, the Eells family will be on campus from noon to 2:30 p.m. in the Willard Straight Hall Memorial room.

Eells’ family asked that donations instead of flowers be sent to Family & Children’s Services, 127 W. State St., or to Suicide Prevention & Crisis Service, 124 E. Court St., Lombardi wrote.

Students may consult with counselors from Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS) by calling 607-255-5155. Employees may call the Faculty Staff Assistance Program (FSAP) at 607-255-2673. An Ithaca-based Crisisline is available at 607-272-1616. For additional resources, visit caringcommunity.cornell.edu.