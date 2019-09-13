Men’s Soccer Confident Ahead of Saturday’s Home Opener

Fresh off a dramatic win against nationally-ranked Michigan State, Cornell men’s soccer will look to continue its momentum against Fairleigh Dickinson University in front of its home crowd.

In 2019, the Red looks to improve on its historically lackluster home performances. Despite posting an impressive 9-1 away record last season, the team was a meager 2-5 in front of its home fans.

Saturday’s match will not be a walk in the park for Cornell. The visiting Knights are on a two-game winning streak, the first of which was an impressive 2-1 upset over No. 23 University of Connecticut.

A key task for the Red will be containing FDU junior forward Diego Arribas, who leads the team with three goals in four games.

Despite failing to keep a clean sheet, Cornell’s defense has looked well-organized in its opening two games. Sophomore outside back Jonah Kagen said he’s determined to show the home crowd what his team is capable of.

“There is so much energy and excitement,” Kagen said. “We want [teams to fear] coming to play at our house.”

Cornell hopes its most potent attackers can find their first tallies of 2019. Last season’s scoring leaders, junior Charles Touche (eight goals) and sophomore Emeka Eneli (seven goals) were held scoreless in their first two games.

The game is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday at Berman Field.