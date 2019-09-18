Men’s Hockey Picked 1st in Polls; Lands 3 Players on Preseason All-ECAC Team

With over a month until its first game, Cornell men’s hockey will start the 2019-20 season with high expectations.

The Red was picked first in the preseason coaches’ poll, ECAC Hockey announced on Tuesday. A season after tying for the regular season crown and losing in the conference championship game, Cornell earned eight of 12 first-place votes. The ECAC Hockey Media Association released its poll on Wednesday and also picked Cornell first.

Picked to finish first for the second straight season, head coach Mike Schafer’s ’86 squad is followed in the coaches’ poll by Quinnipiac and Clarkson, who received three and one first-place votes, respectively. The Bobcats and Golden Knights are followed by Harvard, Yale, Dartmouth, Brown, Union, Rensselaer, Princeton, Colgate and St. Lawrence.

Members of the media rank Cornell first, Clarkson second and Quinnipiac third. The media poll has Harvard, Dartmouth, Yale, Brown, Union, Colgate, Rensselaer, Princeton and St. Lawrence rounding out the ranking.

Of the six players named to the preseason all-conference teams — identical in the coaches’ and media polls — three don the carnelian and white. Junior tri-captain and forward Morgan Barron, senior tri-captain and defenseman Yanni Kaldis and junior goaltender Matt Galajda were named preseason All-ECAC.

Barron, Kaldis and Galajda are joined by Clarkson forward Haralds Egle, Quinnipiac forward Odeen Tufto and Harvard defenseman Riley Walsh.

Barron led Cornell with 15 goals and 34 points during his sophomore campaign, earning All-ECAC first-team honors. Kaldis led Cornell in assists and earned a spot on the all-league second team. Galajda, who posted a stellar freshman campaign, bounced back from injuries as a sophomore to earn a third-team All-ECAC selection.

Cornell’s regular season begins Nov. 1 at Michigan State.