Ithaca’s Congressman Tom Reed Collapses, Now in ‘Stable Condition’

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) collapsed on Thursday afternoon in Washington, D.C. He has since recovered consciousness and was wheeled out of the Capitol building, according to a video posted to Twitter.

“Everything is fine. He is in stable condition and being checked out by medical personnel,” Will Reinert, Communications Director for Tom Reed, told The Sun in an email.

Paramedics are now wheeling Rep. Tom Reed out of the Cannon Rotunda. He is awake and alert. It’s unclear if he sustained any major injuries from the fall. pic.twitter.com/H1VHh5MNJ3 — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) September 19, 2019

Reed, who has represented Ithaca and the 23rd district of New York in the House of Representatives since 2013, collapsed for about 30 seconds, according to a reporter’s account from the scene.

Paramedics are checking Rep. Reed’s vitals now. He was unconscious for about 30 seconds or so after he hit the ground. He was moments away from a live television hit, but thankfully that moment did not happen on-air. pic.twitter.com/eodpigOvg2 — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) September 19, 2019

Hunter Seitz ’20 contributed reporting.