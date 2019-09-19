Roundtable discussion with Tom Reed at Taverna Banfi on October 9th, 2018.

Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor

Ithaca’s Congressman Tom Reed Collapses, Now in ‘Stable Condition’

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) collapsed on Thursday afternoon in Washington, D.C. He has since recovered consciousness and was wheeled out of the Capitol building, according to a video posted to Twitter.

“Everything is fine. He is in stable condition and being checked out by medical personnel,” Will Reinert, Communications Director for Tom Reed, told The Sun in an email.

Reed, who has represented Ithaca and the 23rd district of New York in the House of Representatives since 2013, collapsed for about 30 seconds, according to a reporter’s account from the scene.

Hunter Seitz ’20 contributed reporting.