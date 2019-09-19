Star Chef Duff Goldman From ‘Ace of Cakes’ to Speak at Cornell 

On September 25, pastry chef Jeffrey Adam ‘Duff’ Goldman will speak on campus as part of Cornell Hillel’s Major Speaker Series. Goldman is best known for his appearances on Food Network’s hit shows “Ace of Cakes,” “Kids Baking Championship” and “Worst Bakers in America.”

The award-winning pastry chef opened his first bakery Charm City Cakes in 2002 in Baltimore, Maryland. He is known for creating unique and daring cakes, such as a box of crayons for Crayola’s anniversary or a replica of a baseball stadium. Goldman’s pastry talent is shown off at events like the New York City Wine & Food Festival, weddings and other high-profile events

Each semester, Hillel invites prominent Jewish figures to speak about their religious backgrounds and professions. In the past, Hillel has hosted Josh Peck, Aly Raisman and Max Greenfield to talk about how their Jewish identity impacts their daily life. Hillel decided to invite Duff Goldman because he is an inspirational and successful Jewish personality who gives back to his Jewish community, according to Hannah Choset ’21, major speaker series organizer.

“It is important to bring successful Jewish speakers to show their connection to Judaism while having a flourishing career,” Choset told The Sun.

Duff Goldman will be speaking on September 25 in Uris Hall G01. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the talk will begin at 6:30 p.m. Free tickets are available for pick up at Willard Straight Hall on Sept. 20, 23 and 25.