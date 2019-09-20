Hundreds of Cornellians March for Global Climate Strike

Amidst chants of “system change, not climate change!” and “no more coal!” hundreds of Cornell students and faculty members marched to the Commons on Friday. The march, one of over 4,000 protests occurring this week for the Global Climate Strike, called for divestment from fossil fuels and a federal Green New Deal, among other reforms.

“Striking is a really influential tool,” said march organizer and Climate Justice Cornell member Ellie Pfeffer ’23. “Obviously we don’t want to strike. We want our leaders to have the courage to fight the climate crisis in a way that matches its scope. But unfortunately that’s not happening yet.”

The protest on Ho Plaza began with Colin Benedict, a member of the Mohawk nation from the Akwesasne territory, who recited the Haudenosaunee Thanksgiving Address.

Pfeffer, along with other student leaders from CJC and Cornell ECO, then taught the crowd of hundreds their “climate strike song” and distributed chant sheets. After half an hour of rallying, they were joined by a procession of protestors from Rand Hall, the site of a simultaneous flag-raising ceremony to promote “the agency of designers” as a means to “channel concerns about the environment,” according to artistic director Rania Ghosn.

The strike drew a variety of campus groups, from the Cornell Vegan Society to Pi Beta Phi and the hockey team. While some strikers said they were rallying out of existential fear for their futures, others participated because they had already been impacted by natural disasters linked to climate change.

At the Ho Plaza rally, George DeFendini ’22 spoke about the impact of Hurricane Sandy on his hometown of Queens. “It was a scene out of a horror film and the setting was my neighborhood,” he said.

At 11:30 a.m., DeFendini and other protesters marched to the Bernie Milton Pavilion in the Ithaca Commons, where they joined grassroots organizers from the Sunrise Movement, Extinction Rebellion, and Mothers Out Front, among others. Mayor Svante Myrick was among the 1200 to 1500 people present, according to estimates from the Ithaca Police.

“Climate change is the largest threat to my future,” Myrick told The Sun. “We need to be carbon neutral citywide by 2030. And we need to get there in a way that provides economic opportunity and social justice to people who have been locked out of the system in the past.”

