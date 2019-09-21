Dominant Defense Powers Football to Season-Opening Win

This post will be updated.

On an afternoon where Cornell football’s offense kept failing to put the game away, the Red’s defense stood tall, stymying Marist and leading Cornell to its first opening day win since 2016.

Cornell surrendered just 220 total yards — and two (two!) rushing yards — in a 21-7 win over Marist in Poughkeepsie on Saturday.

Twice, Marist was on the doorstep of climbing back into the game. Near the middle of the second quarter, with the score 14-7 in favor of Cornell, the Red kept Marist out of the end zone, stuffing Red Fox quarterback Luke Strnad on a QB sneak at the one-yard line on fourth-and-goal.

In the fourth quarter, the Red Foxes again tried to run it up the middle from the one-yard line on fourth-and-goal. Again, Cornell’s defensive front held strong.

Senior quarterback Mike Catanese played the bulk of the snaps under center, and scored two first-half rushing touchdowns to power Cornell’s offense. Catanese completed 15-of-20 passes for 130 yards and added 79 yards and the two scores with his legs.

Senior running back Harold Coles powered the offense for Cornell, gaining 127 yards and recording a touchdown.

