THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | September 22nd, 2019

Prof. Jamila Michener, government, spoke on Tuesday about her new book, which studies how politics interferes with healthcare policy. (Jing Jiang/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Anabel’s Grocery reopened on Wednesday after closing for the Spring 2019 semester. The grocery now has a membership system, bulk food options and offers mainly plant based foods. (Michelle Zhiqing Yang/Sun Staff Photographer)
Members of the Employee Assembly discussed the availability and state of mental health benefits for Cornell employees and staff vacation day policies at their meeting Wednesday afternoon. (Jing Jiang/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
David French, a conservative writer, Iraq War veteran and former lecturer in the Cornell Law School, shared his views on free speech and warned of political polarization at an event hosted by the Cornell Republicans on Wednesday. (Daniel Ra/Sun Staff Photographer)
On Friday, hundreds of students and faculty joined demonstrators across the world in the Global Climate Strike. A group of protesters started near Rand Hall before marching to Ho Plaza. (Harry Dang/Sun Staff Photographer)
Marchers from Rand Hall joined with a rally at Ho Plaza before heading down to the Commons. (Harry Dang/Sun Staff Photographer)
Protesters from Cornell took part in a larger rally at the Commons, where crowds grew to nearly 1500 people. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
The Cornell University Program Board and Multicultural Concert Funding Advisory Board hosted film director, producer, writer and actor Spike Lee at Bailey Hall on Friday. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Senior Photographer)
