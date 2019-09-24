This Week in Arts | Sept. 23 — Sept. 28

Indie alternative rock group Rainbow Kitten Surprise will perform this Tuesday, Sept. 24 at The Haunt.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise released their EP “Mary — B Sides” in May of this year, comprised of two tracks dating back to 2013 when the band was founded by Sam Melo and Darrick Keller. RKS has released three albums in total.

Since selling out Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the band has been lightly touring. The show starts at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7. Tickets are available online through Eventbrite, and the show is for people of all ages.

Other Events in Town This Week

Notable poet Olivia Gatwood is coming to The Haunt Thursday, Sept. 26, and will be accompanied by singer Ari Chi and cellist Cailin Nolte. Gatwood is a Title IX Compliant educator and discusses her childhood and experiences with girlhood, puberty and relationships.

Singer-songwriter Zach Deputy will bring his “island-infused drum n’ bass gospel ninja soul” to The Haunt on Friday, Sept. 27. Kevin Ludwig and the Freeloaders will open for Deputy and instruct you to “Bust out your moonshine and forget all your troubles tonight!”

The Haunt will close out the week with The Midnight Hour, comprised of Ali Shaheed Muhammed (from A Tribe Called Quest) and composer Adrian Younge, this Saturday, Sept. 28. The pair will perform alongside a tight rhythm section and a full orchestra with Loren Oden, Angela Munoz and Jack Waterson opening. The Midnight Hour is a jazz fusion duo who “continues the conversations started by yesterday’s jazz and funk pioneers.”

Finally, indie rock icon Cat Power is performing at the State Theatre this Saturday night as well. Her 27-year career has spanned 10 studio albums as well as a Shortlist Music Prize. Arsun, a 19-year-old with a style from the ‘60s, will be opening for her. As a very different performance from The Midnight Hour, Cat Power will make deciding which concert to attend Saturday night a very difficult decision. Whichever performance you choose to go to will no doubt be exceptional!

Jeremy Markus is a sophomore in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. He currently serves as the assistant arts and entertainment editor on The Sun’s editorial board. He can be reached at arts@cornellsun.com.