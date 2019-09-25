Students, Prof React to Trump Impeachment Calls as Dems Announce Inquiry Proceedings

United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D–N.Y.) announced the initiation of a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon.

This launch of an impeachment inquiry comes after this weekend’s revelations that President Trump requested damaging information from the Ukraine government about presidential candidate Joe Biden, who is leading the race for the Democratic nomination in the majority of public opinion polls.

Impeachment has “no legal standard,” according to Prof. David Bateman, government. The process is meant to be entirely political –– not “partisan or tawdry,” Bateman said, but considering if the “whether the president’s actions have harmed the polity.”

A motion to impeach formally begins the process to remove a sitting president. The judiciary committee, chaired by Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), may pass a resolution of impeachment, including the accused offenses, before it is debated and voted on by the house as a whole. Once a majority of the house passes the resolution of impeachment, the measure goes to the Senate where a two-thirds vote is required to convict the President.

As of 11 p.m. on Tuesday, 203 house representatives — 202 Democrats and one independent — had publicly voiced their support for an impeachment inquiry, according to The New York Times. 218 would constitute a simple majority.

Leaders of campus political organizations had mixed reactions to the news about the impeachment inquiry.

“I remain confident in our democratic institutions and would urge patience as we wait for more facts to emerge,” Isaac Schorr ’20, president of Cornell Republicans, told The Sun. “Given the reality that the President will not be convicted by the Senate, I do wonder about the efficacy of beginning such a divisive process.”

However, others did not share the same faith. Cornell Democrats President Jaia Clingham-David ’20 questioned the President’s actions and gladly welcomed the inquiry.

“It is extremely worrying that President Trump is potentially abusing his diplomatic powers to pressure the Ukrainian president into meddling in domestic affairs for his own political gain,” Clingham-David said.

“While we still don’t know all the facts, it is worth making an impeachment inquiry given the current American-Ukrainian relations and the growing list of Trump’s corrupt activity, and I support efforts to hold him accountable,” she continued.

Bateman explained that currently there is no set timeline, and it all depends on what documents — if any — are discovered during the inquiry.

“I am afraid no one knows the timeline right now — it could happen relatively quickly, but I think a safer bet is that the committees will now use the additional leverage they have (and the fear in the administration) to get documents they have been trying to get for a while,” he wrote to The Sun. “How damning these are, and how damning the whistleblower report is, will determine the pace and content of any steps beyond the inquiry.”