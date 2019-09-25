Individual Rescued by Firefighters After 30ft Fall at Taughannock Falls

Early Wednesday around 7:50 a.m, Trumansburg Fire Department arrived at Taughannock Falls State Park to rescue an individual that had fallen 30 feet to the rocky bottom of the waterfall, according to a statement by the department.

The individual was attempting to scale a ledge at the bottom of the falls, although initial reports said the individual had fallen near the overlook area. Officials entered a prohibited area to attend to the individual and provide medical attention, according to a statement. After the individual was removed, they were transported to Cayuga Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The fire department and other park officials reminded the public to stay within designated areas.

“The Trumansburg Fire Department, along with the NYS Police and park staff, remind everyone to please stay on marked trails and not to adventure off to restricted areas,” the statement read.

“You are not only putting yourself in harm’s way, but also jeopardizing all the first responders who come to your rescue.”