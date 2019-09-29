THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | September 29th, 2019

Steven Greenhouse, a former reporter for The New York Times, discussed the future of labor in the United States at Ives Hall on Monday. (Daniel Ra/Sun Staff Photographer)
Illiterate Light performs during the opening act before Rainbow Kitten Surprise at the State Theatre on Tuesday. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Rainbow Kitten Surprise takes the stage at the State Theatre, performing hits like “Matchbox,” “Devil Like Me” and “Holy War.” (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Students walk between classes on Wednesday as fall colors make an appearance in the engineering quad. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Students and locals line up for a taste of the popular cider donuts after the annual Ithaca Apple Harvest Festival opened on Friday. (Ashley He/Sun Staff Photographer)
A tray of freshly baked cider donuts makes its way to the customers. (Michael Suguitan/Sun Senior Photographer)
A variety of performers took to the streets during the festival. (Michael Suguitan/Sun Senior Photographer)
Steven Greenhouse, a former reporter for The New York Times, discussed the future of labor in the United States at Ives Hall on Monday. (Daniel Ra/Sun Staff Photographer)
Illiterate Light performs during the opening act before Rainbow Kitten Surprise at the State Theatre on Tuesday. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Rainbow Kitten Surprise takes the stage at the State Theatre, performing hits like “Matchbox,” “Devil Like Me” and “Holy War.” (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Students walk between classes on Wednesday as fall colors make an appearance in the engineering quad. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Students and locals line up for a taste of the popular cider donuts after the annual Ithaca Apple Harvest Festival opened on Friday. (Ashley He/Sun Staff Photographer)
A tray of freshly baked cider donuts makes its way to the customers. (Michael Suguitan/Sun Senior Photographer)
A variety of performers took to the streets during the festival. (Michael Suguitan/Sun Senior Photographer)