Anonymous $6 Million Donation Will Fund Students’ ‘Pathway Through The Humanities’

A $6 million anonymous alumni donation will fund an undergraduate program targeting humanities research, Dean Ray Jayawardhana told The Sun on Monday morning.

The program — a “curated pathway through the humanities,” Jayawardhana said — will aim to alleviate the conflict common for students who struggle managing their interests in the humanities and the sciences. Dubbed the “Humanities Scholars Program,” the new initiative will open to only 30 sophomores who apply during their spring semester.

“When it comes to the big questions facing the world,” said Prof. Paul Fleming, comparative literature and history, in a University press release, “it’s important that the humanities have a seat at the table.”

The program will be open to students from every one of Cornell’s undergraduate colleges, the press release states, provided that they are pursuing either a major or minor in the humanities within Cornell’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Students will produce a senior capstone project and present at a spring humanities scholars conference. Program applications will open to the current class of 2022 in the spring.

